NAI Partners Negotiates 91,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Jacinto City, Texas

JACINTO CITY, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 91,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 4800 Fidelity St. in Jacinto City, located on the eastern outskirts of Houston. Chris Caudill of NAI Partners represented the tenant, PK Industrial LLC, which provides coating and fireproofing services for various manufacturers, in the lease negotiations. Eric Hughes of Centermark Commercial Real Estate represented the undisclosed landlord.