NAI Partners Negotiates 9,600 SF Industrial Sublease in West Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,600-square-foot industrial sublease at 3402 Bacor Road in west Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2017. Chris Caudill and Griff Bandy of NAI Partners represented the subtenant, SES Subsea Engineering Solutions, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the sublessor, DNV GL USA Inc.