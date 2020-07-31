REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 9,600 SF Industrial Sublease in West Houston

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,600-square-foot industrial sublease at 3402 Bacor Road in west Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 2017. Chris Caudill and Griff Bandy of NAI Partners represented the subtenant, SES Subsea Engineering Solutions, in the lease negotiations. CBRE represented the sublessor, DNV GL USA Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  