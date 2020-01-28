REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 9,703 SF Office Lease in Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,703-square-foot office lease renewal for P.O.& G. Resources, a privately held oil and gas company, at 5847 San Felipe St. in Houston’s Galleria submarket. Dan Boyles and Michael Mannella of NAI Partners represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Rima Soroka and Eric Siegrist represented the landlord, Parkway, on an internal basis.

