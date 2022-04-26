REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates 9,991 SF Industrial Lease in Conroe, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,991-square-foot industrial lease at 501 Hickerson St. in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the single-tenant property was built in 2015. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the transaction. Neal King of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston represented the tenant, e-commerce firm H5 Products Inc.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
28
Webinar: Creating an Inclusive Housing Experience for Students with Technology
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  