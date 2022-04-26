NAI Partners Negotiates 9,991 SF Industrial Lease in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a 9,991-square-foot industrial lease at 501 Hickerson St. in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc. the single-tenant property was built in 2015. Travis Land and A.J. Williams of NAI Partners represented the landlord in the transaction. Neal King of SVN | J. Beard Real Estate — Greater Houston represented the tenant, e-commerce firm H5 Products Inc.