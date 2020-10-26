NAI Partners Negotiates Sale of 37,500 SF Davenport 360 Office Building in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated the sale of Davenport 360, a 37,500-square-foot office building located at 6001 Bold Ruler Way in Austin. Todd Mahler of NAI Partners represented the buyer, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group, in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. The sale is one of the top five largest by transaction value completed in 2020 in the Austin office market, according to the sales team.
