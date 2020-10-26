REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates Sale of 37,500 SF Davenport 360 Office Building in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated the sale of Davenport 360, a 37,500-square-foot office building located at 6001 Bold Ruler Way in Austin. Todd Mahler of NAI Partners represented the buyer, Pharmacists Mutual Insurance Group, in the transaction. Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed seller. The sale is one of the top five largest by transaction value completed in 2020 in the Austin office market, according to the sales team.

Featured Properties  