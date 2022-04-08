REBusinessOnline

NAI Partners Negotiates Three Industrial Leases Totaling 223,016 SF in McAllen, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated a trio of industrial leases totaling 223,016 square feet at Sharyland Business Park in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. Automotive parts supplier Standard Motor Products Inc. signed a deal for 120,340 square feet; pet products provider Worldwise Inc. committed to 70,676 square feet; and an entity doing business as TCOM LP inked a deal for 32,000 square feet. NAI Partners’ Carlos Marquez represented the locally based landlord, Killam Development, in all three sets of lease negotiations.

