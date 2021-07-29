NAI Partners Negotiates Two Industrial Leases Totaling 130,903 SF in McAllen, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — NAI Partners has negotiated two industrial leases totaling 130,903 square feet at 5700 S. International Parkway in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. Marmon Foodservice Technologies, a manufacturer of restaurant equipment and supplies, leased 100,783 square feet, and pet products manufacturer Worldwise leased 30,120 square feet. Carlos Marquez of NAI Partners represented the landlord, Killam Development Ltd., in both sets of lease negotiations.