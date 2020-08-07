NAI Partners Sells 66,530 SF Industrial Property in Houston

HOUSTON — NAI Partners has sold Leghorn Service Center, a 66,530-square-foot industrial property in Houston. NAI Partners acquired the three-building complex in 2019 through one of its investment funds. Charlie Strauss, Trent Agnew and Katherine Miller of JLL served as the listing brokers in the transaction and procured the buyer, a locally based private investment firm. Leghorn Service Center was fully leased at the time of sale.