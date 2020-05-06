NAI Partners Steps Up Recruiting Efforts, Utilizes Technology to Close Deals

Company News, Texas

HOUSTON — NAI Partners, which provides brokerage and consultant services to the office, retail and industrial markets of Houston, Austin and San Antonio, has announced its intention to hire at least 20 new investment sales professionals across its three core markets by the end of 2020. The company cites its use of key technological platforms such as Google Earth Tour Builder, Matterport, Microsoft Teams and Zoom as critical to its ability to share information and deliver real-time solutions to clients amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The firm has made several new hires of late and has not laid off or furloughed any employees in its three primary markets since the pandemic began.