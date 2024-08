BALDWIN, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has arranged the sale of a 17,000-square-foot office building in Baldwin, about 50 miles east of Minneapolis. The property is located at 890 Spruce St. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price was $2.3 million. TJ Morice of NAI Pfefferle and Don Timmerman of Keller Williams brokered the sale.