HIGHBRIDGE, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has brokered the sale of a 135-unit self-storage facility in Highbridge, a city in northern Wisconsin. While the sales price was undisclosed, the asking price was $1.5 million. The 31,040-square-foot property is located at 38147 State Highway 13. Jonathan Glassco of NAI Pfefferle and Scott Rihm of EquiCap Commercial brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.