OSHKOSH, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has brokered the sale of a 21,000-square-foot flex industrial building located at 2080 W. 20th Ave. in Oshkosh. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price was $1.6 million. John Roberts of NAI Pfefferle brokered the transaction. Buyer and seller information was not provided.