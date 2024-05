SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot manufacturing building located at 520 Forest Ave. in Sheboygan Falls, a city in eastern Wisconsin. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price was $3.9 million. John Roberts of NAI Pfefferle brokered the sale. Buyer and seller information was not provided.