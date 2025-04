SHEBOYGAN, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has brokered the sale of two office buildings in Sheboygan totaling 64,736 square feet. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price was $3.7 million. The properties are located at 4135 and 4136 Sud Parkway. Dane Checolinski and Tom Fisk of NAI Pfefferle brokered the sale.