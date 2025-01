PULASKI, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has brokered the sale of two self-storage facilities totaling 441 units in Pulaski, about 20 miles northwest of Green Bay. The sales price was not disclosed, but the asking price was $4.3 million. The properties total 98,740 square feet. Jonathan Glassco and Nick Schmidt of NAI Pfefferle arranged the sale.