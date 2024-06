GREENVILLE, WIS. — NAI Pfefferle has negotiated the sale of a 31,225-square-foot office building in Greenville, about 35 miles southwest of Green Bay. The sales price was undisclosed, but the asking price was $1.9 million. Amy Oelhafen of NAI Pfefferle brokered the sale of the property, which is located on Aerotech Drive.