NAI Pleasant Valley Arranges $8.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Streetsboro, Ohio

STREETSBORO, OHIO — NAI Pleasant Valley has arranged the $8.4 million sale of a 130,257-square-foot industrial building in Streetsboro, a southern suburb of Cleveland. The property sits on 8.5 acres at 675 Mondial Parkway. David Hexter and Jeffrey Calig of NAI Pleasant Valley represented the undisclosed seller. Exeter 675 Mondial LLC was the buyer. The transaction marks the first acquisition in the Northeast Ohio market for the buyer.

