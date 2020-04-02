NAI Pleasant Valley Arranges Sale of 31,480 SF Industrial Building Near Cleveland

Innovation Food Service has purchased the property, which is located at 1550 Enterprise Parkway.

TWINSBURG TOWNSHIP, OHIO — NAI Pleasant Valley has arranged the sale of 1550 Enterprise Parkway in Twinsburg Township, about 28 miles southeast of Cleveland. The sales price was not disclosed. The industrial building totals 31,480 square feet. Jeffrey Calig and David Hexter of NAI Pleasant Valley brokered the transaction. Innovation Food Service, a wholesale producer of contract meals for schools and senior programs, purchased the property from an undisclosed seller.