NAI Pleasant Valley Brokers Sale of 12,559 SF Industrial Building in Twinsburg, Ohio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, Ohio

TWINSBURG, OHIO — NAI Pleasant Valley has brokered the sale of a 12,559-square-foot industrial building in Twinsburg, located about halfway between Akron and Cleveland. The sales price was undisclosed. The property is located at 2458 Edison Blvd. Jeffrey Calig and David Hexter of NAI Pleasant Valley represented the undisclosed seller and the buyer, Columbus-based TNT Services, which is a fleet and commercial property power washing company.