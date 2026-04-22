NAI Pleasant Valley Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Building in Twinsburg, Ohio

TWINSBURG, OHIO — NAI Pleasant Valley has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in Twinsburg, located midway between Akron and Cleveland. The sale of the property at 2300 E. Enterprise Parkway follows the earlier sale of the sister property at 2377 E. Enterprise Parkway in late 2025. Both buildings sold to separate investment buyers, with Keltec Technolab remaining as the tenant in both properties. Both transactions achieved near-asking prices and reflected cap rates slightly under 8 percent. Bob and Scott Raskow of NAI Pleasant Valley were the brokers.