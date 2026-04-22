Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is 2300 E. Enterprise Parkway. A sister property sold in late 2025.
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestOhio

NAI Pleasant Valley Brokers Sale of 50,000 SF Industrial Building in Twinsburg, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

TWINSBURG, OHIO — NAI Pleasant Valley has brokered the sale of a 50,000-square-foot industrial building in Twinsburg, located midway between Akron and Cleveland. The sale of the property at 2300 E. Enterprise Parkway follows the earlier sale of the sister property at 2377 E. Enterprise Parkway in late 2025. Both buildings sold to separate investment buyers, with Keltec Technolab remaining as the tenant in both properties. Both transactions achieved near-asking prices and reflected cap rates slightly under 8 percent. Bob and Scott Raskow of NAI Pleasant Valley were the brokers.

You may also like

MetroNational Buys 218,000 SF Office, Retail Development in...

SCL ColdChain Signs 56,925 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...

Bonaventure Purchases Virginia Beach Apartment Community for $39.5M

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.8M Sale of Southwest...

Gantry Secures $40M Loan for Xebec-Owned Industrial Properties...

Premier Logistics Properties, PCCP Buy 813,120 SF Industrial...

Creation to Develop 700,000 SF Industrial Campus in...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $2.9M Sale of...

Cross Street Begins Leasing Efforts for 124-Unit Westline...