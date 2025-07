OKLAHOMA CITY — Local brokerage firm NAI RED has arranged the sale of Boulevard Marketplace, a 35,597-square-foot shopping center in Oklahoma City. The sales price was $5 million. The center was built in 1984 and was 78 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Subway and Great Clips. Samuel Dunham, David Hartnack and Sam Swanson with NAI RED represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.