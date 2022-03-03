REBusinessOnline

NAI Rio Grande Valley Brokers Sale of 61,000 SF Cold Storage Facility in McAllen, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, NAI, Texas

MCALLEN, TEXAS — NAI Rio Grande Valley has brokered the sale of a 61,000-square-foot cold storage facility in McAllen, located near the Texas-Mexico border. The property features 17 climate-sensitive loading docks and 26,000 square feet of cold storage space, as well as dry storage and office space. Wonderful Citrus Packaging LLC sold the property to Green Light Go, a California-based provider of logistics services to the agriculture sector. The sales price was not disclosed. The property had been vacant for several years at the time of sale.

