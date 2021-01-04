NAI Robert Lynn Arranges Sale of 56,000 SF Industrial, Office Building in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Texas

ADDISON, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has arranged the sale of Inwood Soccer Center, a 56,000-square-foot industrial and office building in the northern Dallas metro of Addison. The buyer, Cherry Coatings, will occupy the building as its new headquarters and retrofit the property to house 75 corporate employees, as well as a large warehouse with loading docks. Chad Albert of NAI Robert Lynn represented Cherry Coatings, which plans to relocate to the property from nearby Carrollton this year, in the deal. The seller was not disclosed.