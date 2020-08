NAI Robert Lynn Arranges Sale of 65,000 SF Warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has arranged the sale of a 65,000-square-foot warehouse located at 1205 E. Avenue H in Grand Prairie, roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. Michael Stanzel of NAI Robert Lynn handled the transaction. The buyer and seller were not disclosed.