NAI Robert Lynn Arranges Sale of 880,000 SF Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth

Three Class I railroads serve Sylvania Industrial Park in Fort Worth multiple days a week.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has arranged the sale of Sylvania Industrial Park, an 880,000-square-foot manufacturing campus in Fort Worth. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented the buyer, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, which plans to implement a value-add program, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Sylvania Industrial Park is the largest crane- and rail-served manufacturing campus of its kind in the metroplex, according to the brokerage team.