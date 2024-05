GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of a 105,763-square-foot warehouse in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 1010 E. Avenue J was built on 8.2 acres in 1968, renovated in 2004 and features 16-foot clear heights and six dock-high loading doors. Michael Stanzel of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer was a locally based limited liability company.