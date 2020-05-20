NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 124,658 SF Industrial Facility in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

CanTex Capital will rebrand the property located at 4901 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth as Beach Industrial Park. The acquisition marks the company's entrance into the Fort Worth industrial market.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of, a two-building, 124,658-square-foot industrial facility located at 4901 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built on 11.5 acres in 1981 and includes additional outdoor storage space. Todd Hubbard of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller, G&W Ventures, in the transaction. Hubbard will also handle leasing of the space on behalf of the new owner, Dallas-based CanTex Capital. The new ownership will rebrand the property as Beach Industrial Park and will target e-commerce users for occupancy.