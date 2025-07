PILOT POINT, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of a 35,570-square-foot industrial building in Pilot Point, located north of Dallas in Denton County. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 926 U.S. Highway 377 was built on 3.7 acres in 1983. Jim Hancock of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller, an entity doing business as TyGra Realty LLC, in the transaction. Michelle Hudson and Tom Hudson of Hudson Peters Commercial represented the undisclosed buyer.