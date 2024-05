ARLINGTON, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of a 61,458-square-foot warehouse in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 525 113th St. was built on 2.8 acres in 1970, renovated in 2014 and features 21-foot clear heights, 100-foot truck court depths and parking for 56 cars. Michael Stanzel of NAI Robert Lynn represented the seller, JTM Management LLC, in the transaction. Eugene Krasny of KEI Realty represented the buyer, Weby Holdings Inc.