NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of 96,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Metro Dallas

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of Richardson Tech Center, a 96,000-square-foot industrial flex building located on the northeastern outskirts of Dallas. According to LoopNet Inc., Richardson Tech Center is a four-building complex that was constructed in 1987. Jim Hancock of NAI Robert Lynn, along with internal agent Britton Wells, represented the buyer, Los Angeles-based investment firm Entrada Partners, in the transaction. Margaret Hartman and Al Hartman of Hartman Cos. represented the seller, an entity doing business as Hartman Richardson Tech Center LLC.

