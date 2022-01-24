NAI Robert Lynn Brokers Sale of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 400,000 SF in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

Pictured are CanTex Capital's newly acquired, adjacent industrial buildings in Irving.

IRVING, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has brokered the sale of two adjacent industrial buildings totaling approximately 400,000 square feet in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 2205-2255 E. Pioneer Drive totals 271,406 square feet, and the building at 600 N. Wildwood Drive spans 133,205 square feet and was built in 1975. Chase Miller and Robert Blankinship of NAI Robert Lynn represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer, Dallas-based CanTex Capital, in the transaction.