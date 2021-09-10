NAI Robert Lynn Negotiates 162,000 SF Industrial Lease Expansion in Metro Dallas

Logistics firm JB Hudco now occupies about 240,000 square feet throughout the metroplex.

CARROLLTON, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has negotiated a 162,000-square-foot industrial lease expansion at 4717 Plano Parkway in the northern Dallas suburb of Carrollton. The deal essentially triples the Dallas-area footprint of the tenant, third-party logistics firm JB Hudco, to 240,000 square feet. Chad Albert of NAI Robert Lynn represented JB Hudco in the lease negotiations. George Billingsley represented the landlord, Billingsley Co., on an internal basis.