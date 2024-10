ARLINGTON, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has negotiated a 36,450-square-foot industrial lease in Arlington. According to LoopNet Inc., the property at 634-640 107th St. was built in 1974, renovated in 2018 and totals 72,900 square feet. Joe McLiney of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant, custom metal sheet fabricator Send Cut Send, in the lease negotiations. Michael Stanzel, also with NAI Robert Lynn, represented the landlord, an entity doing business as SL Project Texas LP.