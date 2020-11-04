NAI Robert Lynn Negotiates 36,742 SF Industrial Lease in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has negotiated a 36,742-square-foot industrial lease at 900 Avenue S in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1985, totals 125,881 square feet and includes 1,339 square feet of office space. Michael Stanzel of NAI Robert Lynn represented the tenant, wire and cable provider Condumex Inc., in the lease negotiations. Robert Allen of First Industrial Realty Trust represented the landlord on an internal basis.