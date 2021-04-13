REBusinessOnline

NAI Robert Lynn Negotiates 87,235 SF Retail Lease in Corsicana, Texas

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Retail, Texas

CORSICANA, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn has negotiated an 87,235-square-foot retail lease at 3301 Corsicana Crossing Blvd. in Corsicana, about 60 miles south of Dallas. Matt Elliott and Tom Heraty of NAI Robert Lynn represented the undisclosed landlord in the lease negotiations. John Jinks of Formation Real Estate LLC represented the tenant, Fun Town RV.

