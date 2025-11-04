NAI Robert Lynn, Northmarq Broker Sale of 256,000 SF Industrial Portfolio in Grand Prairie, Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — NAI Robert Lynn and Northmarq have brokered the sale of a portfolio of 16 small-bay industrial buildings totaling roughly 256,000 square feet in Grand Prairie, located roughly midway between Dallas and Fort Worth. The buildings are situated across three industrial parks at 2100 S. Great Southwest Parkway, 2601 Aero Drive and 605 E. Palace Parkway. Jeff Jackson of NAI Robert Lynn, alongside Northmarq’s David Annett and Joe Habighorst, represented the buyers, Florida-based Thematic Capital Group and Texas-based Dray Investments, in the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.