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The former home of the newspaper was built in 1989. The buyer plans to reposition the building into multi-tenant space.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestOffice

NAI Ruhl Brokers Sale of Former Quad-City Times Headquarters in Davenport, Iowa

by Kristin Harlow

DAVENPORT, IOWA — NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. has brokered the sale of the former Quad-City Times headquarters facility at 500 E. Third St. in Davenport. Rick Schaefer and Charlie Armstrong of NAI Ruhl brokered the sale. The Geifman Group, a longtime Quad Cities real estate owner and developer, purchased the property with plans to remodel it into a multi-tenant building. Constructed in 1989, the facility totals 122,800 square feet on 6.2 acres overlooking the Mississippi River. The building includes 41,850 square feet of two-story office space and 80,950 square feet of high-bay production and warehouse space. For more than three decades, the property served as the regional headquarters of the Quad-City Times and was home to the newspaper’s editorial, administrative and printing operations.

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