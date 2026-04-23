Thursday, April 23, 2026
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Pictured is the nine-story building at 100 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport, Iowa.
AcquisitionsIowaMidwestOffice

NAI Ruhl Brokers Sale of Two Office Buildings Totaling 113,427 SF in Quad Cities

by Kristin Harlow

DAVENPORT AND BETTENDORF, IOWA — NAI Ruhl Commercial Co. has brokered the sale of two office buildings in the Quad Cities. The properties were formerly owned by the Slavens family and served as the longtime home of Northwest Bank & Trust, now Time Bank. A nine-story building at 100 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport totals 67,839 square feet, while a six-story building at 2550 Middle Road in Bettendorf totals 45,588 square feet. Both properties are considered regional landmarks, according to NAI Ruhl. They house approximately 60 tenants, including business uses such as banking, legal services, accounting, medical practices and counseling services.

Charlie Armstrong and Alex Kelly of NAI Ruhl represented the buyer, Avalair Group. Bobbie Slavens of Hawkeye Commercial Real Estate represented the seller, River Cities Development LLC, a subsidiary of Northwest Investment Corp. Tower Trust & Investment Co. and Centennial Tax & Accounting, both subsidiaries of Northwest Investment Corp., will continue as full-floor tenants. Armstrong and Kelly will handle leasing for both properties, and NAI Ruhl’s property management division will provide property management services.

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