NAI Shames Makovsky Arranges $1.6M Sale of Retail Property in Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

ARVADA, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the sale of retail building located at 5805 Independence St. in Arvada. RHB Arvada sold the property to JBM20 for $1.6 million. The building features 1,808 square feet of retail space.

Jake Malman and Evan Makovsky of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer in the deal.