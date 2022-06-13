NAI Shames Makovsky Arranges $8.4M Sale of Industrial Asset in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Western

DENVER — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 4429-4477 Glencoe St. and 4444-4488 Forest St. in Denver. I-70 Glencoe Forest RLLP sold the property to Home Silk Shop for $8.4 million.

The property features 53,167 square feet of industrial space. Sandy Feld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller, while Michael Bloom and Matt Dorsten of Michael Bloom Realty Co. represented the buyer in the deal.