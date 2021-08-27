NAI Shames Makovsky Brokers $3.1M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Berthoud, Colorado

BERTHOUD, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 1111 Mountain Ave. in Berthoud. 1111 Mountain Ave LLC sold the asset to 655 South Boulder LLC for $3.1 million.

7-Eleven occupies the 4,067-square-foot building on a triple-net-lease basis. Paul Cattin and Samuel Cohen of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller, while Robert Edwards of Blue West Capital represented the buyer in the deal.