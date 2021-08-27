REBusinessOnline

NAI Shames Makovsky Brokers $3.1M Sale of 7-Eleven-Occupied Property in Berthoud, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Net Lease, Retail, Western

BERTHOUD, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 1111 Mountain Ave. in Berthoud. 1111 Mountain Ave LLC sold the asset to 655 South Boulder LLC for $3.1 million.

7-Eleven occupies the 4,067-square-foot building on a triple-net-lease basis. Paul Cattin and Samuel Cohen of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller, while Robert Edwards of Blue West Capital represented the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews