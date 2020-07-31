NAI Shames Makovsky Brokers $5.4M Acquisition of Office Building in Westminster, Colorado
WESTMINSTER, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovksy has arranged the sale of an office property located at 1400 W. 122nd Ave. in Westminster. Artemis Holdings Limited acquired the property from Pavilion Court for $5.4 million.
The buyer plans to utilize the 31,272-square-foot building to relocate Advanced Space from Boulder to Westminster as a ‘tenant in tow’ to fill more than 15,000 square feet of vacancy.
Todd Silverman and Paul Cattin of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.