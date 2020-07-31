REBusinessOnline

NAI Shames Makovsky Brokers $5.4M Acquisition of Office Building in Westminster, Colorado

Posted on in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

WESTMINSTER, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovksy has arranged the sale of an office property located at 1400 W. 122nd Ave. in Westminster. Artemis Holdings Limited acquired the property from Pavilion Court for $5.4 million.

The buyer plans to utilize the 31,272-square-foot building to relocate Advanced Space from Boulder to Westminster as a ‘tenant in tow’ to fill more than 15,000 square feet of vacancy.

Todd Silverman and Paul Cattin of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer in the deal.

