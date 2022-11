NAI Shames Makovsky Negotiates $4.2M Sale of Retail Building in Denver

DENVER, COLO. — NAI Shames Makovsky has brokered the sale of a retail property located in Denver. Benjamin Weinstein acquired the asset from MDK Larimer for $4.2 million.

Located at 2124-2134 Larimer St., the property features 7,200 square feet of retail space.

Todd Snyder of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the seller in transaction.