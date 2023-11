DENVER — NAI Shames Makovsky has arranged the purchase of an industrial property located at 6270 E. 50th Ave. in Denver. Albrook Partners acquired the asset from C.C.E. Real Estate LLC for $3.8 million.

The property features 34,782 square feet of industrial space. Paul Cattin and Adam Hubschman of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer in the deal.