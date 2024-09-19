NAI Summit Arranges $3M Sale of Former Crayola Warehouse, Distribution Center in Lehigh Valley

EASTON, PA. — NAI Summit has arranged the $3 million sale of the historic former Crayola warehouse and distribution center in the Lehigh Valley community of Easton. Originally built in the 1890s as a manufacturing facility by Crayola predecessor Binney & Smith, the property consists of four buildings totaling 94,000 square feet on an 8.9-acre site. Matt Sprung of NAI Summit represented the seller, an out-of-state investor, in the deal. A local developer purchased the property with plans to implement a residential conversion.