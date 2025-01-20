NAI Summit Brokers $5.5M Sale of Industrial, R&D Facility in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, PA. — NAI Summit has brokered the $5.5 million sale of a 48,000-square-foot industrial and research and development (R&D) facility in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The facility features 32 clean rooms, warehouse space, an office area and a machine shop. Mike Adams and Sarah Finney Miller of NAI Summit represented the seller and former occupant, semiconductor manufacturer IQE, in the transaction. The buyer, German pharmaceutical company GfM Bremen, will also occupy the building.