NAI Summit Brokers Sale of 180,000 SF Industrial Facility in Easton, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Northeast, Pennsylvania

The industrial property at 3700 Glover Road in Easton totals 180,000 square feet.

EASTON, PA. — NAI Summit has brokered the sale of a 180,000-square-foot industrial facility located at 3700 Glover Road in Easton, about 70 miles north of Philadelphia. According to LoopNet Inc., the property is situated on 15 acres and features 26-foot clear heights, 15 loading docks and parking for 242 cars and numerous trucks. Mike Adams of NAI Summit represented the buyer, personal care products manufacturer A.P. Deauville, which is relocating and expanding from New Jersey into this facility. The new owner-occupant is effectively doubling its footprint and expects to bring more than 100 new jobs to the region. The seller was not disclosed.