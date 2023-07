ALLENTOWN, PA. — NAI Summit has brokered the sale of a 30,000-square-foot industrial building located in the Eastern Pennsylvania city of Allentown. The sales price was $2 million. The recently renovated building features multiple dock and drive-in doors and clear heights of 20 to 24 feet, and the site spans 9.5 acres with the capacity to support future expansion. Mike Adams and Sarah Finney Miller of NAI Summit represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.