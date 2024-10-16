NAI Summit Brokers Sale of 32,329 SF Warehouse in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, PA. — NAI Summit has brokered the sale of a 32,329-square-foot warehouse located at 801 W. Greenleaf St. in the Lehigh Valley city of Allentown. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was originally built in 1925 and renovated in 1990 and features a clear height of 18 feet. Mike Adams and Sarah Finney Miller of NAI Summit represented the seller, personal care products manufacturer Spartan Brands, in the transaction. The Allentown Economic Development Corp. purchased the building for $1.4 million.