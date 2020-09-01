NAI Summit Brokers Sale of 4,113 SF Retail Building in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

ALLENTOWN, PA. — NAI Summit has brokered the sale of a 4,113-square-foot retail building located at 2071 SW 31st St. in Allentown. Sarah Finney-Miller of NAI Summit represented the seller, LEAD 112 LLC, in the transaction. The buyer, 3030 Lehigh Street, plans to renovate the property and convert it into an automotive service center.